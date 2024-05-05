‘The numbers I’m hearing’ – Ex-Everton chief reveals details of fresh Saudi offer for Mo Salah

A former Everton chief executive has claimed that a fresh transfer offer has been tabled to Liverpool for Mo Salah.

Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad tried and failed to sign the Egyptian just over eight months ago, but it seems that there could be another attempted offensive from the Middle East.

Speaking on The Inside Track podcast, football consultant and ex-Toffees chief Keith Wyness has claimed to be privy to the details of the new offer for the 31-year-old.

He stated: “With one year left on his contract at 31, the numbers I’m hearing from Saudi sources are around £70m plus add-ons of around another £30m. I believe those add-ons will be pretty achievable in the Saudi Pro League, in terms of goals and trophies.

“That’s the number we’re looking at, which gives them the magic headline number of £100m. I think Liverpool would be right to cash in on him now.”

READ MORE: Liverpool could snap up LaLiga gem for less than 50% of his release clause

READ MORE: Towering 22y/o who Klopp used just twice could be handed Liverpool lifeline this summer

Will Liverpool give in to a lucrative proposal from Saudi Arabia for Salah this summer? Punters using sportwetten24 might be weighing up their situation before placing their bet.

The Reds quite emphatically shut down Al-Ittihad’s £150m offer for the Egyptian in 2023, and if Wyness’ claim of a proposal for 50% less is accurate, logically it seems unlikely that the Anfield hierarchy will be tempted to take it.

The waters are slightly muddied by the fact that our number 11 will shortly enter the final year of his current contract, by the end of which he’ll have just turned 33, so Saudi chiefs may be hoping that delicate timing will tip the scales in their favour.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

However, The Athletic reported in recent days that Liverpool expect Salah to remain at the club this summer, which gives them another few months to try and persuade him to pen fresh terms on Merseyside.

The 31-year-old has faced criticism over his touchline spat with Jurgen Klopp last weekend, and it’s fair to state that his form has nosedived worryingly since the beginning of April.

Still, it mustn’t be forgotten that he’s scored at least 23 goals in each of his seven seasons at Anfield, an incredible consistency which’ll be mightily difficult to replace whenever the time comes for him to leave.

Many Liverpool fans will surely be hoping that Salah might extend his contract soon, even if it’s only for a year, so that speculation over his future will subside going into the first transfer window at the club for incoming head coach Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!