Arne Slot drops hint over when his Liverpool appointment could be officially confirmed

Arne Slot has dropped a teaser as to when his impending appointment as Liverpool’s new head coach could be officially confirmed.

It’s been an open secret for the past week that the Dutchman will take over the reins from Jurgen Klopp ahead of next season, with Fabrizio Romano indicating last Wednesday that an announcement from the Reds and Feyenoord is due to be made sooner rather than later.

The man who’s posed to come in at Anfield has now given his own prospective timeline, having addressed reporters after his team’s emphatic Eredivisie win over Zwolle on Sunday.

Slot said (via The Mirror): “I have made that choice for myself. In the next days and weeks, you will see the announcement. Last year I made the choice to stay [turning down interest from Tottenham] and now, I probably made another choice.”

There’s been no shortage of reports administered on Slot’s move to Liverpool – some from more reliable sources than others – but now we’ve heard it straight from the proverbial horse’s mouth.

With the 45-year-old teasing the prospect of an announcement ‘in the next days’, it’s not implausible that his appointment could be made official before the end of the Premier League season.

That said, perhaps the Anfield hierarchy would prefer to defer formal confirmation until after the final match of the campaign at Wolves in order to allow a distraction-free conclusion to Jurgen Klopp’s glorious reign.

Either way, it definitely shouldn’t be much longer before Liverpool announce Slot as the club’s new head coach, especially when the man himself has indicated as such.

