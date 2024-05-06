Liverpool loan duo face crucial summer audition after impressive campaign away from Anfield

It will be a summer of transition at Liverpool as Arne Slot prepares to take over as the Reds’ new head coach, and the off-season could be pivotal for a few members of the squad that he’ll inherit.

Some players are entering the final year of their respective contracts (Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold), some have been mentioned as potential transfer targets for other clubs (Darwin Nunez, Caoimhin Kelleher) and others may be trying to play their way into contention under the new regime.

Fabio Carvalho and Tyler Morton fall into the latter category, having both impressed on loan at Hull City during the 2023/24 season, with the Tigers just missing out on the top six in the Championship.

Liam Rosenior’s side won’t be promoted this year, but supporters of four clubs will be striving for Championship playoff tickets for Wembley on 26 May as they vie for a place in the Premier League for next term.

Last week, Ian Doyle reported for the Liverpool Echo that Slot ‘will want to assess’ both Carvalho and Morton during pre-season to evaluate whether they’re ready to be part of the Reds’ senior squad for 2024/25.

However, it’s also claimed that Anfield chiefs ‘could command significant fees for both’ if clubs from the top flight or the division below were to table permanent offers.

2023/24 was definitely a season of two halves for Carvalho, who was initially loaned out to RB Leipzig, but he struggled badly for game-time in Germany.

His 15 appearances included only three starts, and Liverpool justifiably recalled him over the New Year before swiftly sending him out again, this time to Hull.

The change of scenery did the 21-year-old a world of good, with the youngster going on to hit nine goals (some of which were spectacular) and two assists in 20 games at the MKM Stadium. Tellingly, all of his matches for the Tigers came as a starter.

Meanwhile, Morton has now enjoyed two seasons of regular football in the Championship, firstly with Blackburn and then at Hull; and having just missed out on the play-offs with the latter, he’ll surely be itching to play in the Premier League next term.

Whether that’s with Liverpool or a club further down the table remains to be seen, but the 21-year-old has chipped in with three goals and five assists from central midfield in 2023/24, and he didn’t look out of place when utilised by Jurgen Klopp at Anfield a couple of years ago.

Both players will have it all to do if they’re to convince Slot to keep them on Merseyside next season, but if they perform well in July and early August, they might just fancy a breakthrough into the first team similar to what Conor Bradley and Jarell Quansah have enjoyed in recent months.

Harvey Elliott made the most of a loan spell at Blackburn three years ago and now features in almost every game for the Reds, starring in the win over Tottenham on Sunday.

He serves as the perfect example for Carvalho and Morton to try and emulate at Liverpool over the next few months.

