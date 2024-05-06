(Video) Feyenoord fans share their feelings on Arne Slot’s impending move to Liverpool

Just as Liverpool fans are bracing themselves for an emotional goodbye to Jurgen Klopp, our Feyenoord counterparts are doing the same ahead of Arne Slot’s impending move to Anfield.

The 45-year-old has earned hero-worship status in Rotterdam after reviving a sleeping giant of Dutch football, taking them to a first European final in two decades a couple of years ago and guiding them to Eredivise glory last season.

Daily Mail reporter Lewis Steele travelled to Netherlands to speak with supporters of the 1970 European Cup winners and get their takes on the immiment managerial changing of the guard.

The consensus from the journalist’s vox pop is that Feyenoord fans are justifiably sad to see him go, but proud and grateful of what he’s achieved at De Kuip, and understanding that he views Liverpool as a ‘dream’ job that he can’t refuse.

It was a gracious response from those interviewed, and now that both clubs are assured of their Champions League places for next season, it’s quite possible that the two teams could meet in that competition before the year is out.

If that happens, it seems certain that the incoming Reds boss would be given a tremendous reception by the fan base he’s leaving behind.

You can view the Feyenoord fans’ thoughts below, via @LewisSteele_ on X: