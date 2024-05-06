(Video) Highlights of Stefan Bajcetic’s first Premier League appearance of the season

It’s been such a long journey for Stefan Bajcetic to get back into the Liverpool first team and that ended with the match against Tottenham Hotspur.

It was a first appearance in 419 days for the midfielder in the Premier League and no doubt a moment he’s been dreaming of during injury frustration.

Given the talking to the Spaniard got from Jurgen Klopp after the full time whistle, there’s still plenty to improve on in the future.

For now though, the 19-year-old just needs to soak up as much of the advice he gets from teammates and coaches – before the whole club changes face this summer.

You can watch Bajcetic’s highlights courtesy of Sky Sports (via @M4TTH3WMURD0CK on X):

Stefan Bajcetic vs Tottenham (H) First PL appearance in 419 days pic.twitter.com/hsOMvgdj7S — ⚖️ (@M4TTH3WMURD0CK) May 5, 2024

