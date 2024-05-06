(Video) Klopp produces iconic quote about his influence on Liverpool fans

Jurgen Klopp will only stand on the sideline at Anfield one more time as our manager and it’s providing him with a chance to reflect on his tenure.

Speaking after the match with Tottenham, the 56-year-old said: “This is a very, very special club – I didn’t make them believe, I reminded them that it helps when you believe.”

READ MORE: (Video) “I wouldn’t change a second”: Liverpool fans will love Klopp’s reflection on his Anfield career

For someone who uses English as a second language, the German has a tremendous ability to say the right thing at the right time.

What he does to the players on the pitch is amazing but these little moments of magic off it, are things that are likely to be irreplaceable.

You can watch Klopp’s comments (from 8:17) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…