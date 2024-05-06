(Video) Liverpool fans will feel emotional after watching Klopp’s reaction to penultimate Anfield atmosphere

Jurgen Klopp will forever be remembered as a Liverpool legend and as his time as our manager edges closer to the end, the emotions are already getting the better of all of us.

As cameras captured the moment Anfield sang ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ for the penultimate time with the German as our manager, they also caught the reaction of the boss.

It’s an emotional watch for anyone connected to the Reds and almost impossible to imagine how this will all feel on the final game of the season.

We can only savour what we have left from a man who it feels could be impossible to ever replace.

You can watch Klopp’s reaction courtesy of ESPN (via @YWNWA11836531 on X):

