‘They’re quite tough…’ – Transfer reporter sounds warning note to Liverpool over 26y/o target

Liverpool have been warned that they could face a ‘tough’ ask to lure one reported transfer target to Anfield this summer.

Teun Koopmeiners has been strongly linked with the Reds for some time now, and speculation inevitably escalated once it became clear that his former AZ Alkmaar boss Arne Slot would be replacing Jurgen Klopp in the dugout in L4.

However, Italian transfer reporter Matteo Moretto has pointed out that Atalanta are notoriously thorny negotiators, and it’s also claimed that the 26-year-old’s preference is to remain in Serie A.

The journalist wrote in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing: “A lot will depend on the offers that are presented to Atalanta, for any club interested, because they are not an easy club to negotiate with, they’re quite tough in talks and not willing to cede on their demands usually. If they ask for €50m, they want €50m.

“The club that puts the most money on the table could end up signing Koopmeiners. There are a lot of clubs that are asking about him, that have enquired, including Premier League sides, but it’s important to note that Koopmeiners preference is to remain in Italy.

“So far, Juventus are the side that are most interested in him, and have been working on this deal for the longest. But it will depend on the offer from Juventus.

“It’s also important to remember that Atalanta will not listen to offers or negotiate until the season is over, because they are very focused on the end of the season, trying to make history in the Europa League, and qualify for the next Champions League. Koopmeiners, as a matter of taste, will prioritise staying in Italy though.”

As Moretto referenced, Atalanta have history when it comes to extracting top dollar from player sales, especially when Premier League clubs are involved.

They struck a £72m deal in selling Rasmus Hojlund to Manchester United last year and reaped £41m from Cristian Romero’s permanent move to Tottenham in 2022, so they won’t have any reservations about holding out for a hefty sum for Koopmeiners either.

Furthermore, Romano has claimed that centre-back and the forward positions will be Liverpool’s transfer priorities this summer, so there doesn’t appear to be any pressing need for the Dutch playmaker.

The 26-year-old is adept at making an impact in the final third, with 15 goals and six assists this season after he netted Atalanta’s winner against Salernitana this evening. For context, only two Reds players have outscored him during the current campaign.

However, with other parts of the squad likely to be prioritised, and Koopmeiners seemingly preferring to stay in Italy even if he leaves the Nerazzurri, it could take something special from LFC if they’re to reunite him with Slot before the end of August.

