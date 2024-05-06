Fabrizio Romano highlights two ‘areas to watch’ in terms of Liverpool’s summer transfer plans

Fabrizio Romano has outlined two positions which are likely to take priority for Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The Italian was addressing recent links with Barcelona midfielder Pedri in his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside on Monday, dismissing those out of hand as the 21-year-old is quite content at Camp Nou.

The renowned reporter highlighted: “Liverpool have different priorities – a new centre-back, and a new player in the offensive positions, so these are the areas to watch, more than a big signing in midfield.”

Although Pedri is a fantastically gifted young player, Liverpool went to town on a much-needed midfield revamp last summer, so other parts of the squad are destined to be prioritised this summer.

A centre-back target makes perfect sense considering that Joel Matip will soon be out of contract and Ibrahima Konate has had too many injury issues to be trusted to stay fit for a full season.

The emergence of Jarell Quansah has allowed for a first-team option to be added from within, while incoming head coach Arne Slot might yet keep compatriot Sepp van den Berg at Anfield if the on-loan Dutchman impresses in pre-season.

Still, it wouldn’t surprise us if that area of the pitch is a priority for Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes over the coming months.

The same can be said for Liverpool’s attack, where the futures of Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz have all come under the microscope to varying degrees in recent weeks. The club are confident that the Egyptian will stay (The Athletic), while Barcelona probably won’t be able to afford the Uruguayan despite being reported admirers of him.

Whether the Reds will sign a senior attacker this summer is unclear at the moment, but that could be contingent on the five current options all staying put.

A backup goalkeeper for Alisson Becker may be required too if Caoimhin Kelleher departs, but the club’s transfer strategy should become clearer once the season finished and Slot, Edwards and Hughes have time to evaluate which positions are in most urgent need of attention.

