(Video) Arne Slot’s post-match interaction with Feyenoord fans would be quite a sight at Liverpool

Arne Slot may be about to leave Feyenoord for Liverpool quite soon, but he isn’t going from Rotterdam quietly.

After his side thrashed Zwolle 5-0 on Sunday, the 45-year-old peformed his own take on Jurgen Klopp’s iconic fist pump celebrations and then proceeded to take the fan interaction up another notch.

In footage shared by his club’s social media channels, the coach led a raucous call-and-respond chant with the home supporters at De Kuip, with the noise of those gathered in the stands making for a bone-chilling sound.

Feyenoord fans would be justified for feeling upset by Slot moving on from them, but from the post-match scenes it’s clear that any sense of betrayal is dwarfed by an appreciation for the job he’s done in Rotterdam.

Imagine the incoming Liverpool head coach leading a chant like that in front of the Kop after a rousing home win for the Reds…we’re already getting giddy at the thought!

You can view Slot’s interaction with the fans below, via @Feyenoord on X: