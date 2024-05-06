(Video) Arne Slot performs Klopp inspired celebration to Feyenoord supporters

It is inevitable that once the season ends, Arne Slot will be the man to replace Jurgen Klopp and he’s already trying his best to convince our supporters to back him.

Following a 5-0 victory over PEC Zwolle, the Feyenoord players and staff celebrated in front of their supporters.

What followed though was the Dutch manager being pushed to have his moment with the fans and he then performed his own take on the first pump celebration.

With this being so synonymous with the German we have at our club, it’ll be interesting to see if this is replicated at Anfield in the future years.

You can watch Slot’s celebration via @LewisSteele_ on X:

Arne Slot with his own version of the Jurgen Klopp fist bumps at De Kuip 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/wTNuBSvyee — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) May 5, 2024

