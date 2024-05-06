(Video) Arne Slot reveals relationship with Liverpool coach ahead of Anfield arrival

Liverpool fans know that Arne Slot will soon be confirmed as our manager and ahead of the announcement, the Dutchman has continued to talk about the Reds.

Speaking in Holland, the coach said: “I think it’s normal that if you go to a new club, and if that would be Liverpool, it is normal that you contact the former coach.

“I did this when I went to Feyenoord as well. It’s more than normal that, all the knowledge a person has that worked a few years at that club – and in his situation even nine years – that you contact him.

“Apart from that I know his assistant quite well, Pepijn Lijnders. But if there’s an official confirmation, when the season is done, it would be strange if I didn’t call him then.”

It seems then that there could still be a slight chance of Pep Lijnders remaining on Merseyside, before or after his pursuit of a career as a manager.

It would surely be a great match for both men but we will probably see the current assistant manager depart when the campaign ends and not be part of any future plans.

You can listen to Slot’s comments on Lijnders via the video on @LewisSteele_‘s X account:

Arne Slot on whether he will call Jurgen Klopp for an unofficial handover and ask him for advice when he becomes Liverpool boss #LFC 🔴🇳🇱 https://t.co/QrgBlAmK5x pic.twitter.com/mgu9D0omQz — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) May 6, 2024

