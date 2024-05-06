(Video) What Son Heung-min did after final whistle on Sunday will intrigue Liverpool fans

Son Heung-min’s 77th-minute goal led to some frayed nerves at Anfield on Sunday as Tottenham reduced the deficit on Liverpool from four to two in the space of just five minutes, but thankfully there was no further damage done to the Reds thereafter.

The South Korea forward now has seven goals in 16 appearances against Jurgen Klopp’s side, netting in each of his last five (Transfermarkt), and the departing LFC manager is on record as stating that failing to sign the now 31-year-old during his time in charge of Borussia Dortmund was a grievous error (The Mirror).

In that context, it may have intrigued Liverpool fans to witness the Spurs captain embracing Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker – and shaking hands with Luis Diaz – immediately after the final whistle of yesterday’s match.

It was probably nothing more than the various players showing mutual respect after an entertaining contest, but Son’s interactions were still interesting to see. Any chance he fancies a crack at a Premier League club in the northwest before he finishes his time in English football?

You can view the footage of Son with the Liverpool players below, via @sonny__hm7 on X: