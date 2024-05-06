(Video) Thiago spotted with former teammate following Tottenham victory

Thiago Alcantara may well have played his final game as a Liverpool player but as he’s still part of the club, he still attends the home matches.

Following our victory over Tottenham Hotspur, cameras in the media mix zone captured our No.6 with Arjen Robben.

The duo used to play for Bayern Munich together and it’s clear they share a friendship after their time as teammates.

It’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for the Spaniard, as he approaches the end of his career.

You can watch the interaction between Robben and Thiago via @j_castelobranco on X:

Arjen Robben with Thiago Alcântara in Anfield today. #liverpool pic.twitter.com/o6ZhkTEcxj — Joao Castelo-Branco (@j_castelobranco) May 5, 2024

