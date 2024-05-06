(Video) Virgil van Dijk drops huge hint over Liverpool future as Sky Sports relay on-air update

Virgil van Dijk has dropped a significant hint over his Liverpool future as he approaches the final year of his current contract at Anfield.

Sky Sports News shared an update on the Reds captain on Monday afternoon, with the 32-year-old speaking out about his plans for the short-term as Arne Slot looks set to replace Jurgen Klopp in the dugout.

The Dutch centre-back said: “There will be a big transition and I will be a part of that…it is quite interesting and exciting what will happen now.

“I am very happy here. I love the club and you can see that as well. It’s a big part of my life already, and that is all I can say.”

It’s clear from these comments that Van Dijk has no intention of moving on from Liverpool any time soon, and hopefully we’ll see him agree a contract extension at Anfield over the summer.

Losing Klopp during the off-season is bad enough for the Reds without the captain following suit, but thankfully the Dutch colossus has seemingly ended any speculation over his immediate future.

You can view Van Dijk’s comments in full below, via @SkySportsNews on X: