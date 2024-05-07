John Achterberg set to reunite with Liverpool legend as immediate post-Anfield role lined up

John Achterberg will follow Jurgen Klopp in leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, but unlike the departing manager, he’s set to take up another job almost immediately.

According to The Mirror, the Reds’ outgoing goalkeeping coach is set to reunite with Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq, having been offered a role with the Saudi Pro League club, who of course are managed by the ex-LFC captain.

The duo know each other from six shared years at Anfield prior to the Huyton legend’s departure for LA Galaxy in 2015.

It comes as no surprise to us that Achterberg looks set to be hired by another club almost immediately after he leaves Liverpool, where he’s forged an excellent reputation.

It was he who played a central role in identifying Alisson Becker as the perfect goalkeeper for the Reds to sign in 2018, a transfer which has proven to be inspired, and the Brazilian has said that the 52-year-old is ‘loved by all’ at Anfield (The Athletic).

Gerrard has already turned to alumni at his former club in terms of recruitment at Al-Ettifaq, of course, luring previous teammate Jordan Henderson for a brief and unhappy sojourn in Saudi Arabia last year and also signing ex-Red Gini Wijnaldum from Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite the club languishing in mid-table in the Saudi Pro League, it seems from the manager’s plans to hire Achterberg that he doesn’t feel that his future is under any threat, as otherwise the prospective move for Liverpool’s exit-bound goalkeeping coach would be unlikely.

The top flight in the Middle Eastern country hasn’t had the best of global reputations, but if the 52-year-old does follow Gerrard to Dammam, hopefully it’ll work out for all concerned.

