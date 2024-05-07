(Video) New footage captures Liverpool player raging at his teammates during 4-2 win v Spurs

Liverpool returned to winning ways against Tottenham on Sunday, but it wasn’t entirely smooth sailing for the Reds at Anfield.

The home side were cruising at 4-0 up after an hour, but quickfire goals from Richarlison and Son Heung-min in the 72nd and 77th minutes led to some frayed nerves around the stadium.

The latest instalment of Inside Anfield on LFC’s YouTube channel showed Alisson Becker raging at his teammates over the strike from his Brazil compatriot, who was given far too much time and space to finish from Brennan Johnson’s low cross.

That goal deprived Liverpool of what would’ve been a first clean sheet at home in the Premier League since mid-December, a frankly appalling statistic for a team sitting third in the table and who had been in title contention until recently.

Goalkeepers detest being beaten, especially when it comes about through negligence in front of them, and the frustration from the Reds’ number 1 was understandable in that moment. Thankfully, it didn’t cause any significant harm on an afternoon when we came out with the right result.

You can view the footage of Alisson below (from 15:39), via Liverpool FC on YouTube: