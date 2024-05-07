Ruben Amorim makes contract promise as Liverpool await Slot completion

How the tables have turned for Ruben Amorim in a short space of time.

Granted, the Portuguese head coach may not view it that way after his Sporting Lisbon side secured a second league title in four years.

The 39-year-old has since reaffirmed his commitment to the Primeira Liga-based outfit after failing in his alleged bid to apply pressure on Liverpool via talks with West Ham United.

Fabrizio Romano relayed the manager’s words on X (formerly Twitter), with Amorim committing to attempting to win a third title for Sporting next term.

🚨🟢 Ruben Amorim on his future: "I'm staying at Sporting. I'm under contract and it's a special moment for me, for the club". "Now we will try to win the third title together. Let's try to make it happen". pic.twitter.com/keYOirR9GW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 6, 2024

It’s the former Braga boss’ fifth piece of silverware whilst in charge of the verde e brancos.

Has Arne Slot been confirmed as Liverpool manager?

Arne Slot continues to hold confidence in the prospect of fully finalising the details of a move to Liverpool.

We’re still waiting on 100% confirmation of a deal taking the former AZ Alkmaar boss away from Feyenoord this summer.

Not that we have any concerns over the club ironing out any of the remaining facets of a deal!

Congratulations to Ruben Amorim

It goes without saying that Amorim deserves considerable praise for his achievements in Portugal.

It’s not too dissimilar to what his Dutch counterpart is achieving in the Eredivisie having turned a two-team league into a three-team run for the title.

Ultimately, when applying for the Liverpool job, it can be the finest of margins that separates the wheat from the chaff.

It hasn’t worked out for the former Benfica player when it came to the soon-to-be-vacant role at Anfield.

Though that’s not to say Amorim won’t get his chance at another big job in the near future!

