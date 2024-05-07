(Video) Ex-Red can’t pick between eight Liverpool legends for club’s top five players

Liverpool have such a rich history of legendary players that selecting just five can prove to be an impossible quest for many of our fans, never mind former players too.

Speaking on The Football Historian Podcast, Howard Gayle attempted this and stated: “For me, growing up, Roger Hunt. Kevin Keegan.

“I’d put those three captains in of Phil Thompson, Emlyn Hughes and Graeme Souness. But there’s Dalglish, there’s Ray Kennedy, Sammy Lee – wow.”

The ex-Red went on to also mention the likes of Steven Gerrard too, but it’s fair to say that this is quite a tough job for anyone to select just five.

It all depends on what era you started watching the club from and that changes your perspective but there are so many names that haven’t been mentioned that possibly do deserve a shout but that says more about the quality of our team over the years – rather than criticising who has been mentioned above.

You can watch Gayle’s comments (from 47:57) via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube:

