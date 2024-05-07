(Video) Liverpool fans will adore Wataru Endo’s reaction to Harvey Elliott’s wonder goal

Wataru Endo’s face in the immediate aftermath of Harvey Elliott’s wonder goal against Tottenham on Sunday says it all about what a special strike it was.

The 21-year-old made it 4-0 to Liverpool at Anfield when he let fly from outside the penalty area with a powerful shot that Guglielmo Vicario had no hope of keeping out.

The latest instalment of Inside Anfield on LFC’s official YouTube channel has dropped, and the reactions of the number 19’s teammates to that magnificent moment were captured.

In the background of one clip, Endo is seen walking in Elliott’s direction and shaking his head in disbelief, smiling broadly as he tried to comprehend the brilliance of what he’d just witnessed.

We were every bit as stunned as you, Wataru!

You can view the celebrations of Elliott’s goal below (from 14:54), via Liverpool FC on YouTube: