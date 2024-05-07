Gakpo labels Liverpool starlet ‘special kid’; Slot could turn him into a monster

Harvey Elliott continues to stake a serious claim for more first-team starts ahead of the end of the 2023/24 season.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder was labelled a ‘special kid’ by teammate Cody Gakpo (via ESPN) after the Reds’ hit Tottenham for four at Anfield on Sunday.

The former Fulham Academy prospect got on the scoresheet and registered an assist to take his total tally for the season to 13 goal contributions in 51 games. Only Alexis Mac Allister has matched that total this term.

Just how much potential could Arne Slot tap into?

For what it’s worth, Elliott continues to rank as one of the most exciting midfield talents in Europe’s top five leagues.

The central midfielder ranks in the 90th and 95th percentile for xG and xAG, according to FBref’s statistical profile.

It’s far from surprising to see the Englishman regularly delivering goal contributions given his propensity to be involved in possession outside the opponent’s box – as his latest effort against Spurs illustrates.

Given how many touches he gets inside the opposition box (98th percentile), however, we’re under the impression there’s a serious goalscoring threat Arne Slot could look to unlock next term.

It’s incredible to think we’re nowhere near witnessing Elliott’s full potential as a Liverpool footballer.

