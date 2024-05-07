(Video) Cody Gakpo calls out Liverpool teammate for always ‘being late’

Liverpool fans will be very aware of the high standards that are set within the dressing room but Cody Gakpo has called out one teammate for falling below these.

Speaking on ESPN, the Dutchman was asked to provide one word for each of his Anfield teammates and said: “being late” about Stefan Bajcetic.

It’s not likely something that James Milner would have enjoyed hearing about the 19-year-old but it seems like something that the Spaniard won’t be allowed to forget from his current teammates either.

It’s up to Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and the rest of the leadership group to ensure that this doesn’t become a habit though!

You can watch Gakpo’s comments on Bajcetic via @ESPNUK on X:

Cody Gakpo uses one word to describe each of his Liverpool teammates 👀 pic.twitter.com/WMp9j6IaCD — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) May 7, 2024

