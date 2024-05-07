(Video) Gerrard, Lampard or Scholes debate answered; Liverpool fans will love it

It’s an age-old debate in football – Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, or Paul Scholes – and it’s safe to say that most Liverpool fans will agree upon one similar answer.

Asked to settle the argument on The Football Historian Podcast, Howard Gayle said: “Well, Stevie G carried the club for so many years, carried it.

“It was a brilliant gesture when Benitez tried to sell him to Chelsea and he said no. That to me is a Liverpool player, he gets the club and he’s kind of like saying; ‘no one is selling me, I’ll go when I’m ready.’

“If he had gone, we would have missed out on Istanbul because he was brilliant that night.”

It was the former Manchester United midfielder who was handed second place behind our former captain in the question, with many surely agreeing with the 65-year-old’s selection.

We’re all obviously biased but it’s hard to see how anyone can look past the Scouser who dominated at Anfield for so many years.

You can watch Gayle’s thoughts on the Gerrard, Lampard, or Scholes debate (from 52:23) via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube:

