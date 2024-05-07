‘He works so hard’ – Harvey Elliott says it’s ‘a pleasure to play with’ one Liverpool player in particular

Harvey Elliott has explained it’s ‘a pleasure to play’ alongside one player in particular at Liverpool.

Our No.19 threw in a man of the match performance as the Reds defeated Spurs 4-2 at Anfield on Sunday but the former Fulham man has highlighted the performance of Cody Gakpo.

The Dutchman took his goal tally to 15 (across all competitions) with his brilliant header against Ange Postecoglou’s side while he also registered a sublime assist for Mo Salah’s opener.

Gakpo, who recently became a father, hasn’t been a regular starter under Jurgen Klopp this term but whenever called upon by our German tactician he very rarely disappoints.

“Cody puts his heart on the line each and every game for the team,” Elliott told Liverpoolfc.com. “He works so hard for us and on the pitch he’s a pleasure to play with, and off the pitch he’s an even better guy. We’re over the moon for him. His recent performances and weeks have been amazing and he deserved that goal.

The 25-year-old is extremely versatile with his ability to operate down the middle or on the left of a front three while also being deployed as a midfielder during his Anfield tenure.

Gakpo is a towering presence and someone who’s hard to dispossess when he’s in full flow but you can’t help but feel that he’s still yet to properly get going in a red shirt.

He’s a great finisher both with his feet and his head and we’re hoping to see the best from him with his compatriot Arne Slot expected to replace Klopp as Liverpool boss in the summer.

He will be eager to improve his numbers further during the final two games of the season and it’s clear that his Liverpool teammates are pleased with his recent form.

