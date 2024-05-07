(Video) Harvey Elliott’s sublime Spurs strike looks even better from fresh angle

Harvey Elliott threw in a man of the match performance on Sunday as Liverpool defeated Spurs 4-2 at Anfield.

The England youth international netted the Reds’ final goal of the afternoon before two late strikes from Ange Postecoglou’s side provided a hectic finish to proceedings.

Elliott, who has admitted this season that he hasn’t started as many games as he’d have liked, was named in the starting XI alongside Wataru Endo and Alexis Mac Allister in midfield.

He netted his fourth goal of the season with a lovely curled effort from outside the area and the visiting ‘keeper had absolutely no chance.

Numerous angles have proved what a stunning strike it was from the former Fulham man but fresh footage captured from the upper tier of the Anfield Road stand highlights this further.

Check the video below via @AnfieldSector on X: