‘Top target’: Fans will be howling at who Manchester United want as their next manager

It’s hard to imagine Liverpool fans not liking the idea of England’s Gareth Southgate moving to Manchester after the European Championship.

Which wouldn’t be the best news for Manchester United or their fanbase.

This particular update comes from Foot Mercato’s Santi Aouna, with the reporter claiming that the Red Devils have made the former Middlesbrough boss their ‘top target as new head coach’.

🚨EXCL: 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #PL | 🆕️ Man Utd make Gareth Southgate top target as new head coach ➡️ Not agreed yet but situation expected to develop soon 🗓 Ideally, MU would like to conclude a deal in the comings week to announce him after the EURO ❗️MU bosses are convinced that… pic.twitter.com/zGewWlww3e — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) May 7, 2024

Gareth Southgate to replace Erik ten Hag?

It’s difficult to see how exactly the 53-year-old would offer a serious improvement on Erik ten Hag’s reign at Old Trafford.

Not to suggest the former Ajax head coach is moving mountains with his approach in the red half of Manchester.

However, when you compare things to Pep Guardiola over at Manchester City and Liverpool’s appointment of a stylistic fit in Feyenoord’s Arne Slot… the potential appointment of Southgate isn’t encouraging.

In that case, we fully support United’s alleged decision-making process!

