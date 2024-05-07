(Video) Liverpool fans will love Jurgen Klopp’s one-word answer to ‘craziest fans’

Jurgen Klopp is a passionate man on the sidelines and that places him in quite a strong position to name who are the craziest fans.

Asked by Erdinger to select between German and English supporters, the boss simply said: “Scousers.”

Seeing as the 56-year-old never said ‘English’ also shows just how much he understands us as a fanbase after spending so long as a Red.

Add on that we’re being placed above his beloved Mainz and Borussia Dortmund too, it just makes it even more difficult to realise that we’re so close to saying goodbye to a club legend so soon.

You can watch Klopp’s comments via erdingerWeissbraeu on YouTube:

