Liverpool pulled off summer blinder people aren’t talking about enough – opinion

Liverpool fans may have been left fearing the worst after Ruben Amorim was spotted flying over to London for talks with West Ham.

Report after report had insinuated that the 39-year-old Sporting Lisbon head coach was very much the frontrunner for the soon-to-be-vacant job at Anfield.

A well-rounded update from Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy, however, clarified that, despite the ex-Braga boss being an appreciated quantity, Feyenoord’s Arne Slot was more highly appreciated.

Remarkably, as Guillem Balague noted on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday, the Reds have all but finalised the final details of the Dutchman’s arrival – in rather sharp contrast to the managerial nightmare Bayern Munich remain embroiled in. Likewise, both Chelsea and Manchester United could face a serious dilemma should either outfit opt to test the waters this summer.

So Ruben Amorim stays Xavi stays Xabi Alonso stays Pochettino stays Ralf Rangnick stays Ten Hag stays? Less of a managerial merry go round than expected even though dozens of meetings in different directions have been taking place — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) May 6, 2024

Liverpool have acted swiftly and decisively

Bayern went to Xabi Alonso and got a no; Bayern went to Julian Nagelsmann and got a no; Bayern went to Ralf Rangnick and got a no… you see where we’re going with this.

It wasn’t so long ago that many were expecting Liverpool to struggle in their managerial hunt. Who on earth will want to follow Jurgen Klopp’s act at Anfield? they claimed.

Given how much a club of Bayern’s magnitude are struggling to land on the right man to replace Thomas Tuchel, it indicates Liverpool (and its decision-makers) deserve more credit than they’ve received.

Only time will tell whether the swiftness of our decision-making was justified, of course! Nonetheless, we remain optimistic about what a future under Slot will bring.

