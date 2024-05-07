(Video) Liverpool fans will love Jurgen Klopp’s clever one-word response to tricky question

Jurgen Klopp is already adored by Liverpool supporters but a one-word response he provided to a tricky question recently will have delighted Reds fans further.

The German tactician will call it a day on Merseyside at the end of the season having won every major trophy possible since moving to the club in 2015.

The 56-year-old is an honorary Scouser so it’s perhaps no surprise to hear him complimenting the local Liverpool supporters.

He was asked who’s the crazier football fans between Germans and the English – to which the former Borussia Dortmund boss replied ‘Scousers’.

It’s so hard not to love Klopp and it’s going to be an emotional day when he leaves the club for good in just two weeks.

Check the video below via @LFCTransferRooom on X:

Jürgen Klopp when asked about which football fans are more crazy about the sport — German or English: The proper reply: “Scousers!” pic.twitter.com/XJ3r78zog2 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) May 7, 2024

