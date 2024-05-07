Liverpool ready to offer bumper pay rise to ‘amazing’ maestro who lorded it against Spurs – report

Liverpool are reportedly ready to implement what’s represent a tremendous show of faith in one youngster at Anfield.

According to The Mirror, the Reds are prepared to offer a bumper pay rise to Jarell Quansah, who’s integrated seamlessly into the senior side during his inaugural first-team campaign with the club.

While LFC clearly envisage a prosperous future for the 21-year-old, it’s claimed that they still want to reinforce their centre-back options for next season and have duly opened talks with the agents of Eintracht Frankfurt defender Willian Pacho.

It’s a testament to how Quansah has performed since his senior Liverpool debut against Newcastle last August that the club are prepared to tie him down to a new deal which’d see a vast increase on his current £15,000-per-week contract (Capology).

He was hailed as ‘amazing‘ by Alexis Mac Allister after the win over Brighton at Easter and also excelled in the 4-2 defeat of Tottenham on Sunday, winning six of his seven duels and making three tackles and three clearances (Sofascore).

The 21-year-old’s emergence has ensured that the Reds have effectively found a replacement already for Joel Matip, who looks set to depart as a free agent this summer, and it means that one new centre-back should suffice during the upcoming transfer window.

Quansah has no doubt been helped massively by playing alongside one of the best in the business in Virgil van Dijk, but the onus is still on him to take the captain’s advice on board and prove that he belongs at Premier League level.

Liverpool’s plans to commit him to an improved contract illustrate that he’s very much succeeded, and that there’s still a whole lot more to come from him.

