Gary Neville will seriously regret premature Liverpool comments he made after United howler

Gary Neville may want to turn off his X notifications after Manchester United suffered a 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Monday.

The Red Devils’ midfield was largely anonymous as the visitors were pounded into the dust by Oliver Glasner’s revamped Eagles outfit.

It inspired many a supporter online to recall the former fullback’s comments comparing Liverpool’s midfield to that present at Old Trafford.

“When you look at the actual players, let’s say United as an example,” the ex-Valencia boss spoke on The Overlap earlier this season (via @LFC_Lucas_).

“You’ve got [Bruno] Fernandes, [Mason] Mount, Casemiro, [Christian] Eriksen. I think Jurgen Klopp would swap his midfield now for United’s.”

Comparing Liverpool’s midfield with Manchester United’s

Whilst we can’t say that Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch have had a consistently phenomenal first season at Anfield, the proof is ultimately in the pudding.

The likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones have been largely sensational when called upon in 2023/24.

There’s certainly a case to be made for the Argentine to be considered the signing of the summer given the level of class and world-class technical ability he’s immediately injected into the middle of the park.

Bruno Fernandes, to his credit, has been a reliable outlet for the Red Devils with 26 goal contributions this season.

Realistically, though, you’d be foolish to swap out our midfield for United’s on the basis of the Portuguese international’s goal involvements.

You can catch the clip in question below, courtesy of The Overlap:

Gary Neville reckoned Jurgen Klopp would swap his midfield for Manchester United’s. Fast forward – 2 games to go:

3rd: Liverpool

8th: Man United Aged very well this did🤣 #LFC pic.twitter.com/eT8TvgAVqP — 𝗟𝗨𝗖𝗔𝗦 (@LFC_Lucas_) May 7, 2024

