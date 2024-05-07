(Photo) Darwin Nunez spotted with La Liga player as ex-agent shares advice

What on earth is going on with Darwin Nunez?

The Uruguayan stoked rumours of a Liverpool exit this summer after opting to delete, en masse, his Reds-related presence on Instagram.

Whilst some may feel inclined to leap to the conclusion that he’s departing along with Jurgen Klopp this summer after posting a selfie with Uruguay teammate and Barcelona star Ronald Araujo, we’d urge caution.

We don’t know quite what to make of comments from Edgardo Lasalvia, though it appears far from likely at this stage that we’ll be allowing our summer 2022 signing to seek pastures new.

“Darwin is one of the best current strikers in the world, I don’t work with him anymore but I love him very much,” the striker’s former agent was quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

“We have overcome many challenges and difficulties together, including two knee operations. Thanks to our support and great love, and with his will and that of his family, he was able to overcome it.

“I would like him to believe in himself again and remember everything he went through to get to his current place, and to rely on the people who really love him with or without success, with or without money, because he will succeed again in life and become the best striker in the world.

“Why did he miss easy chances? Footballers are human beings and these are just periods in their careers, they must be supported. Nunez can be a goalscorer wherever he plays, I hope it happens the best for the Liverpool team and its fans and the best for Darwin and his family.”

You can catch the photo in question below, courtesy of @ESPNFC: