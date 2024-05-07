What Nunez really thinks about Arne Slot arrival amid Liverpool Instagram clearout

Darwin Nunez raised a few brows online after opting to engage in a clearout of most of his Liverpool-related posts on Instagram.

The 24-year-old’s impromptu actions are understood to have very little to do with his future at the club, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The summer 2022 signing is thought to be ‘looking forward’ to meeting incoming Anfield boss, Arne Slot.

“It’s all quiet so far, nothing is happening and for sure Darwin is looking forward to speaking to new coach Arne Slot,” the Italian exclusively informed CaughtOffside.

The Merseysiders are set to next take on Aston Villa in what will be Jurgen Klopp’s penultimate match in charge of the Reds.

What to make of Darwin Nunez’s future?

In our mind here at Empire of the Kop, it would seem the height of foolishness to part ways with our chaotic Uruguayan forward after only two seasons.

We appreciate it won’t be an opinion shared across the entirety of the fanbase, of course – it certainly isn’t among the pundits!

That’s not to say we believe Nunez to be an unflawed individual; his erratic finishing remains a source of constant frustration even if his overall game has come on leaps and bounds.

Still, for all those willing to point out how many big chances he’s missed, it’s worth remembering that the former Benfica man has amassed 31 goal contributions in 52 games. All coming at a rate of a goal or assist every 96.52 minutes.

There’s something worth working with there, if you ask us.

