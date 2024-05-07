‘A lot of fans are asking…’ – Romano addresses Liverpool man’s situation after what he did recently

Fabrizio Romano has addressed the situation of one Liverpool player about him ‘a lot of fans’ have been asking him.

In the 24 hours after the Reds beat Tottenham on Sunday, Darwin Nunez deleted all references to his club from his Instagram profile in response to online abuse from murky corners of social media, duly prompting some pundits to question whether he may quit Anfield.

However, in his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside on Tuesday morning, the Italian reporter emphatically shot down any suggestions that the Uruguayan is pushing for an exit and even claimed that the 24-year-old is eagerly anticipating the impending arrival of Arne Slot as head coach.

Romano outlined: “A lot of fans are asking about Darwin Nunez deleting all Liverpool-related posts from his Instagram. However, these are private things, so only Darwin can clarify why he did that; for sure it’s not the best moment for him, but I’d never link social media activities with transfer market movements.

“It’s all quiet so far, nothing is happening and for sure Darwin is looking forward to speaking to new coach Arne Slot.”

Firstly, we must state that any individual sending personal abuse to Nunez is completely out of order and, in truth, not a genuine Liverpool fan.

Constructive criticism of his performances (i.e. missing scorable chances, taking the wrong option in the final third) is fine and comes with the territory of playing at an elite level, but vicious comments attacking him as a person are simply unacceptable.

Let’s take a step back and outline the facts here – this is a 24-year-old man, a father to an infant son, who took the brave step of flying thousands of miles from his childhood home at a very young age to pursue his dream and now resides in a country where his native language isn’t widely spoken.

He also has to cope with the pressure which invariably comes with representing one of the biggest clubs in world football, with the spotlight ramped up even further by a big-money transfer which cost an initial £64m (BBC Sport).

Criticism is an inevitable part of the sport, but it’s not right that Nunez has been the target of online abuse simply because of a few misses on the pitch.

Thankfully it seems that he has the support of the people who matter – his teammates, his club’s management and, most importantly, his family. He’ll rise above the level of pathetic social media trolls and continue to make a hugely valuable contribution to Liverpool, for whom he’s scored 18 times this season.

