‘Always remember…’ – Luis Suarez has sent Darwin Nunez a brilliant message on social media

Luis Suarez and Darwin Nunez have exchanged message of mutual admiration and support on social media.

The former Liverpool striker – now playing for Inter Miami – recently scored the 500th goal of his senior club career, and he took to X with a post showing his appreciation to every team for whom he’s played along the way.

His Uruguay teammate and current Reds attacker replied with a one-word description of ‘Ídolo!’, which duly elicited a wonderful response from the 37-year-old.

Suarez wrote (translated from Spanish): “Thank you scorer for always being there! Always remember POSITIVE and looking forward!”.

Gracias goleador por estar siempre! Acordate siempre POSITIVO y mirando hacia adelante! 👊🏼🇺🇾 — Luis Suárez (@LuisSuarez9) May 7, 2024

At a time when Nunez felt compelled to delete every Liverpool-related photo from his Instagram profile in the wake of being the target of social media vitriol, this public show of support from a teammate and friend in Suarez will surely mean a lot to the 24-year-old.

The Reds’ number 9 doesn’t deserve to be hit with personal abuse because of performances on the pitch, and it’s not as if he intentionally passes up scorable chances or takes the wrong option in the final third.

Let’s not forget, either, that the ex-Benfica marksman has netted 18 goals this season, which is a more than respectable tally and still leaves him with a realistic chance of hitting the 20 mark before the campaign is out.

Suarez is a phenomenal footballer who knows what it’s like to be in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, even if some of his past indiscretions were inexcusable, and it’s wonderful to see him sticking by Nunez through a time of difficulty for his younge compatriot.

It’s great to see that Darwin has the backing of one of the most gifted players in living memory to represent Liverpool.

