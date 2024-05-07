‘There is no news’ – Virgil Van Dijk insists he’ll be ‘part’ of Liverpool’s transition under Arne Slot

When Jurgen Klopp vacates his role as Liverpool boss at the end of the season it’s expected that Arne Slot will replace the German tactician.

Klopp has won it all during his time on Merseyside and Slot has very, very big shoes to fill.

The current Feyenoord boss will want to stamp his own mark on the team in the coming months and will be tempted to dip into the transfer market to complete some business while a number of players could follow the former Borussia Dortmund manager out of the door.

One player who has insisted he’ll be a part of the impending ‘transition’ however, is Reds skipper Virgil van Dijk.

“The focus is now on the last two games and then the club will focus on who the new manager is and there will be a big transition and I am part of that,” the Netherlands International told The Guardian (via Liverpool World). “There is nothing for me to discuss [regarding my future] because there is no news. Like I said, I am very happy here, I love the club and you can see that as well. It’s a big part of my life already.

“There will be a lot of changes happening and I wouldn’t say scary is the right word, but it is quite interesting and exciting what will happen now. So let’s see.”

We have just two games remaining under the watchful eye of Klopp and Co. and it’s going to be an emotional day when we welcome Wolves to Anfield later this month.

There’s plenty of reasons to be excited about Slot’s impending arrival though – especially when you consider the success he has tasted at Feyenoord.

The 45-year-old led the Rotterdam-based outfit to the league title last term and has also won the Dutch Cup during his time at the club.

The Dutchman plays an attractive and attacking brand of football and we’re delighted that van Dijk has hinted he’ll remain a Liverpool player beyond the summer as we embark on a new adventure.

