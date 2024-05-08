(Video) Carragher sends hilarious message to all fans who bought him a pint

Jamie Carragher has grown into quite the TV personality since retiring from action as a Liverpool player in 2013 and this has continued with his career on American television.

Speaking after watching Borussia Dortmund book their place in the Champions League final, the Scouser had a message for all the supporters he watched the semi-final with in Germany:

“We go out for a meal on the Friday night before the Champions League final, you can join us, we will spoil you and we will look after you and I’m going to join you in the Wembley yellow wall.”

It seems that the 46-year-old enjoyed his time as a supporter of Jurgen Klopp’s former team so much, that he wanted to be there for their big day too.

Given our manager’s freedom on the 1st of June, it’s likely we’ll see another Anfield connection inside the national stadium on that day too!

You can watch Carragher’s comments via @CBSSportsGolazo on X:

Calling all @BVB fans 📣 If you bought @carra23 a pint in the yellow wall last week, this message is for you 🫵😂 pic.twitter.com/3j9tAwK10h — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 7, 2024

