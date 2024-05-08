Fabio Carvalho’s experience of Mo Salah totally contradicts ex-Liverpool captain’s recent jibe

Graeme Souness recently branded Mo Salah ‘the most selfish player I have ever witnessed’ in an astonishing attack on the Liverpool winger in the wake of his touchline dispute with Jurgen Klopp during the 2-2 draw at West Ham.

However, one testimony from a youngster who’s played alongside the Egyptian at Anfield very much contradicts that damning assessment from the former LFC captain and manager.

In an interview with the Liverpool Echo, Fabio Carvalho spoke of how the Reds’ number 11 would always take the time to mentor young players at the club if they’re willing to put in the hard graft in return.

The 21-year-old said of Salah: “One that stands out to me was Mo – just the work ethic. He’s always looking to give me advice, not just me but all the young players who want the advice.

“I feel like if you work hard, on the pitch or off the pitch, he values that and it goes a long way with him. He takes you under his wing and he’s helped me a lot.”

READ MORE: ‘Offered me a contract…’ – Liverpool youngster explains why he said no to Man United move

READ MORE: Liverpool could explore summer move for ‘the new Mo Salah’; he ‘brings a positive energy’

Does Carvalho’s experience of playing and training alongside Salah at Liverpool really correspond with Souness’ brash condemnation of the Egyptian forward? Not in the slightest, and we’d be more inclined to go with the verdict of someone who worked with the 31-year-old on a daily basis at Kirkby.

If our number 11 really was as selfish and incorrigible as some pundits like to depict, would he go out of his way to impart invaluable advice to young players at Anfield? We very much doubt it.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

All elite forwards have a cold-blooded mindset on the pitch whereby they strive to be the match-winner for their team, and sometimes that can lead to in-game decisions which mighn’t work out optimally for the team.

However, there’s a difference between having that sharp-minded focus in a match and being an egotist who continually puts their own wishes ahead of the greater good.

With Carvalho expected to be given a chance to prove himself at Liverpool under Arne Slot during pre-season, we look forward to seeing him reunite with Salah and taking on board some further sage advice from one of the world’s best players over the last decade.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!