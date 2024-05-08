(Video) Ex-Red shares ‘hate’ for Rafa Benitez after missing out on Istanbul final bonus

Liverpool fans will always remember Istanbul as one of the greatest days in our history but one homegrown member of the squad has revealed a bitterness he has towards the game.

Speaking on Under the Cosh, Stephen Warnock revealed how he was supposed to be in the squad for the final but was replaced late in the day by Josemi.

The 42-year-old went on to add: “I f***ing hate this team, what’s going on here I was fuming… I hated Rafa, I sat there thinking I’m so happy for the lads but I’m also p****d off the way things played out.”

For a boyhood Red to feel like this on such a momentous night for him and the club, shows how let down he felt by Rafa Benitez for making the late call.

Add on that the defender missed out on a sizeable win bonus in the match too – his reaction is somewhat understandable.

You can watch Warnock’s comments (from 27:20) via Under The Cosh on YouTube:

