(Video) Jurgen Klopp’s reflections on his Liverpool journey will render Reds fans an emotional wreck

We’re now at that stage where the countdown to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool farewell is being measured not in months or even weeks, but days.

The legendary German will take charge of the Reds for the final time on Sunday week when Wolves visit Anfield, and fans are now having to brace themselves for the most emotional send-off that we’ve seen in quite some time.

Saving our tears for anoter day has been made harder by a touching video released by LFC’s social media team, with the 56-year-old reflecting on his jounrey with the club in a special episode of Finding Liverpool with Kelly Cates.

Klopp talks about his experiences of being blown away by the scale and passion of the Reds’ fanbase in all 25 countries that he’s visited as our manager, and a couple of soundbytes from the boss truly tug at the heartstrings.

“When you win one time with Liverpool, it is worth as much as five with another club”, and “The best thing that I take from here [is] that I’m obviously allowed to think that I will never walk alone ever again in my life”…oh Jurgen, you really do know how to turn us into an emotional wreck!

You can view the full five-minute video below, via @LFC on X: