395 times: Klopp will leave Arne Slot a massive problem to fix in first Liverpool season

Incoming Liverpool manager Arne Slot will already have one big problem on his hands to fix before the 2024/25 season.

No, it’s not a transfer. No, it’s not a contract situation. According to @WhoScored on X (formerly Twitter), the Merseysiders have been dribbled past 395 times so far this season.

It’s a factor that has no doubt contributed to the Reds’ comparatively shakier backline (38 league goals conceded) to title rivals Manchester City (33) and Arsenal (28).

Liverpool have been dribbled past more times (395) than any other team in Europe's top five leagues this season. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/oOkXMj2iIs — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 8, 2024

Liverpool have still outperformed expectations

After such a disastrous 2022/23 campaign, you’d have been hard-pressed to find a single fan who wouldn’t have bitten your hand off for top four qualification this term.

Despite appearing to have fallen short at the last few hurdles, we’ve still objectively outperformed expectations at the start of the campaign.

It’s not quite the piece of silverware everyone will have been hoping for but feel free to put a big tick in the box marked ‘Champions League football secured’.

Importantly, it leaves Arne Slot with the most ideal conditions possible to thrive right from the off.

If he’s to close the gap to Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola, however, we simply can’t be as easy to play through going into next year.

