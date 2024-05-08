Ronald Koeman vetoed €8m Liverpool player’s move to Barcelona – he’s now worth €52.6m

Barcelona’s dealings in the transfer market have been subject to some scrutiny in recent years.

In what must now seem an astonishing decision amid Darwin Nunez’s links to Catalonia, Sport (via Football Espana) reports that former boss Ronald Koeman actually vetoed a move for the Uruguayan during his reign.

It was alleged that the 2022/23 La Liga champions had a deal agreed in principle for the former Penarol forward – to the tune of €8m!

A foolish move, one might argue, given how the player has developed and the £64m Liverpool paid up front to Benfica for his services in 2022.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: 395 times: Klopp will leave Arne Slot a massive problem to fix in first Liverpool season

READ MORE: Liverpool insider says summer deal is moments away from being confirmed

Will Liverpool sell Darwin Nunez this summer?

According to Football Transfers’ valuation system – which we’d have to imagine is quite a way off from his actual value – the 24-year-old is worth €52.6m [£45.3m].

We highly doubt Nunez has lost value on his purchase price, especially not after a season in which he’s registered 31 goal contributions in 52 games. Complaints over his wastefulness in front of goal aside!

If Barcelona are seriously interested in taking the centre-forward off our hands this summer, we can’t see Liverpool allowing an exit for anything less than his £64m up front fee.

Whether the Catalan giants have anywhere near enough funds to cover that bill is another matter entirely.

We suspect they’ll be forced to consider alternative avenues!

Arne Slot’s arrival should mean a clean slate

There’ll be serious discussions no doubt being had over the futures of more experienced options in the squad.

Mo Salah’s future, for instance, could be complicated by the Saudi Pro League factor. That said, it’s worth balancing this point against the reality of his reported interest in completing another year at Liverpool.

In our view when it comes to the likes of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Ryan Gravenberch – all of whom have been tentatively linked with summer exits – the impending arrival of Arne Slot should represent an opportunity.

To keep the good times rolling, in the case of our Colombian wide man, or to write a new story.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!