‘My hunch is…’ – Journalist claims 23y/o brute could ‘open up’ as summer target for Liverpool

One journalist has claimed that Liverpool could ‘open up’ as a viable option for a Premier League star during the summer transfer window.

The Reds are among several top-flight clubs to have been linked with Mohammed Kudus, for whom a dogfight akin to the scramble for FA Cup final tickets seems to be in the offing.

Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal are also believed to be interested in the West Ham attacker, and according to Dean Jones, the 23-year-old may have an undisclosed release clause in his current contract.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “It’s very difficult to get a clear gauge on the terms of any release clause that is in the contract as no one involved is really confirming anything. The foundations of the story seem concrete so my hunch is to believe that there is a trigger figure involved somewhere along the line.

“It’ll be interesting to find out what the level of it is and when it kicks in. If it is reasonable then you can imagine he might open up as a potential target for Liverpool, if Salah does end up leaving after all.”

Kudus has enjoyed a magnificent first season with West Ham, helping himself to 13 goals and five assists in 43 games since joining from Ajax for £38m last summer, with one of the latter coming in the recent 2-2 draw against Liverpool at the London Stadium.

Capable of lining up anywhere across the forward line, in a wide midfield role or as a number 10, the Ghanaian offers a tremendous versatility which could endear himself to incoming Reds boss Arne Slot, as well as sporting director Richard Hughes.

He’s actually scored against LFC before, netting a cracker in Ajax’s 2-1 defeat at Anfield in the Champions League group stage last season, and he’s quickly shown that he can thrive in the Premier League.

Although Slot’s impending role as head coach rather than manager means that he’ll have less of an input into transfer activity than Jurgen Klopp, the 45-year-old will be familiar with the Ghana forward’s abilities from their shared time in Eredivisie.

The new man in the dugout could duly have a word in the ear of Hughes and Michael Edwards to try and persuade them to push the boat out for Kudus, if indeed he fancies the West Ham attacker.

A move for the 23-year-old could be contingent on whether any of Liverpool’s current senior forwards depart, with Mo Salah’s future having been in the spotlight once more after his recent touchline dispute with Klopp – ironically, that came against the east London club.

It’s since emerged that the Egyptian is likely to stay at Anfield for at least another season, but if any of his fellow attackers were to move on, then the Reds would need to sign a replacement.

Could Kudus be that man? His impressive first season in England would suggest that he had a stronger case than most others at the top level in Europe.

