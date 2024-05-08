Approach made: Liverpool reach out for 25y/o they could snap up on a free this summer

Liverpool have reportedly made an approach for a player who they could sign on a free transfer this summer.

According to CaughtOffside sources, the Reds and Arsenal have both approached Lloyd Kelly, whose contract at Bournemouth expires next month, but that pair could be gazumped by another Premier League rival.

It’s reported that the 25-year-old has ‘responded positively’ to an offer from Newcastle, with the Tyneside club understood to be the defender’s preference due to the length of the deal being offered and a greater possibility of regular game-time at St James’ Park compared to the other clubs who are interested in him.

Kelly’s availability on a free transfer, as well as his homegrown status, makes him an immediately enticing option for Liverpool, especially when Anfield chiefs are reportedly prioritising the defence as a position in which to strengthen this summer (Fabrizio Romano).

The Bournemouth man is able to play as a centre-back or on the left (Transfermarkt), offering a Joe Gomez-esque versatility which could be highly valuable when it comes to expanding the depth of our squad.

Also, a wage offer in the region of the £30,000 per week he’s currently getting at the Vitality Stadium (Capology) would be very much affordable for the Reds, especially with £100,000-per-week earner Joel Matip almost certainly departing when his contract expires at the end of June.

However, one major red flag over Kelly is his unenviable injury record – he’s has four separate absences this season alone, on top of three spells out of action during the 2022/23 campaign (Transfermarkt).

Liverpool have already had their fill of issues in that regard over the past few months, and if the 25-year-old can’t be relied upon to stay fit, his value as a squad player duly diminishes.

The former England under-21 international is a decent footballer, for sure, but the Reds will readily move on to other targets if Newcastle win the race to snap him up on a free this summer.

