(Video) Liverpool’s eye-watering UCL bonus revealed; six-figure fee doubled for a win

It’s no secret that Liverpool have a lot of money but hearing the type of bonuses already well-paid players can get, is something that will still likely surprise many.

Speaking on Under the Cosh, Stephen Warnock revealed how much the 2005 Champions League winning side received for winning the tournament: “our bonus was massive either way, it was £100,000 to lose it and £200,000 to win.”

Given the magnitude of the game and the level of achievement that our victory in Istanbul was, there won’t be too many who will argue that our heroes on that day deserved every reward they were handed.

However, it does make you think how much the 2019 squad must have received for achieving the same feat!

You can watch Warnock’s comments (from 26:00) via Under The Cosh on YouTube:

