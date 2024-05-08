(Video) Wow: Liverpool fans will be drooling over Nyoni & Gordon screamers in U21s comeback win

Forget about the overwhelming amount of talent and potential existing in the current senior setup at Liverpool.
Just take a moment to enjoy a couple of screamers at U21 level from Kaide Gordon and Trey Nyoni and think about what incoming boss Arne Slot could accomplish with the pair.
The young Reds completed a remarkable comeback from 2-0 down to their Crystal Palace counterparts courtesy of a brace from the 19-year-old and a scorcher from the latter outside the box.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:
A brilliant comeback win for #LFCU21s thanks to stunning goals from Kaide Gordon and Trey Nyoni 🙌 #PL2 pic.twitter.com/nPk11x2t7K
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 8, 2024