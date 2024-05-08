(Video) Wow: Liverpool fans will be drooling over Nyoni & Gordon screamers in U21s comeback win

Forget about the overwhelming amount of talent and potential existing in the current senior setup at Liverpool.

Just take a moment to enjoy a couple of screamers at U21 level from Kaide Gordon and Trey Nyoni and think about what incoming boss Arne Slot could accomplish with the pair.

The young Reds completed a remarkable comeback from 2-0 down to their Crystal Palace counterparts courtesy of a brace from the 19-year-old and a scorcher from the latter outside the box.

