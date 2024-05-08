Liverpool insider says summer deal is moments away from being confirmed

Neil Jones has reiterated that official confirmation of Arne Slot’s proposed move to Liverpool Football Club remains ‘just a matter of time’.

The Merseysiders appear to be finalising the remaining details with agreements already secured between the relevant parties.

“It is just a matter of time now before Arne Slot is confirmed as Liverpool’s next manager, with everything agreed between both the clubs and the man himself,” the EOTK Insider columnist informed CaughtOffside.

“As soon as Jurgen Klopp announced his intention to step down, and even before then, the Reds were working round-the-clock to identify the right replacement. From the outset, they insisted that it would be a thorough and private process, led to a large degree by the club’s data department.”

The Dutch head coach will leave Feyenoord having guided the Eredivisie outfit to a second-place finish and the KNVB Cup this term.

Continuity behind Arne Slot’s Liverpool appointment

We were more or less told that a Jurgen Klopp 2.0 would not be on the shopping list.

More to the point, achieving such a feat would surely be impossible given the scale of change the German tactician brought to a club that had long since fallen off its pedestal.

Doubters to believers was the mantra then. Now, continuity is the name of the game following Liverpool’s remarkable revival under the 56-year-old.

Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes have favoured a quantity with similar characteristics. Expect a style of football and an affable nature that feels recognisable.

An ideal solution for a club and fanbase that will still be reeling from the loss of one the greatest figures in our illustrious history.

