(Video) Tyler Morton opens up on plans for new campaign after a ‘positive season’ with Hull

Tyler Morton was part of the list of Liverpool players who were loaned out this summer and after a successful spell with Hull City, the summer looms.

Speaking about plans for the future with LFC TV, the midfielder said: “I don’t really look too much to the future, It’s been a good season, a positive season for myself, but it’ll be nice to get a break!”

READ MORE: (Video) Nat Phillips reflects on season’s loan spells amid Liverpool return

It’s great to see that the Wirral-born academy graduate is both happy with what has already happened in the past year and with what is to come.

With a new manager set to arrive through the entrance door – everything will change at Anfield and that means everyone has a new chance to thrive, including the 21-year-old.

You can watch Morton’s comments via LFCTV Go

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…