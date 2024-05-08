Reliable journalist says there is ‘substance’ to Liverpool links with Bundesliga colossus

Liverpool will very likely be in the market for a centre-back during the summer transfer window, and according to a reliable journalist, rumours regarding one potential option carry ‘substance’.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Neil Jones addressed a series of defensive targets who’ve been named as possible arrivals at Anfield during the off-season, one of whom is Willian Pacho.

Regarding the Eintracht Frankfurt centre-half, the reporter outlined: “Recent links to Willian Pacho have substance”.

For one of the most trusted sources of Liverpool FC news in Jones to indicate that there’s merit to the rumour surrounding Pacho would suggest that the 22-year-old could be a viable target for the Reds this summer.

Fabrizio Romano has stated that centre-back will likely be one of our priorities during the upcoming transfer window, and the Bundesliga is a well-trodden market for LFC, with our last three signings all coming from clubs in Germany (Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch).

The idea of securing a permanent deal for the 6 foot 1 Ecuador international over the summer and loaning him straight back to Frankfurt for a year has reportedly been discussed, and that mutually beneficial arrangement might potentially help us to beat other clubs to the punch.

Even with Jarell Quansah having broken through over the last few months and Sepp van den Berg set to return from his loan at Mainz and possibly stake a first-team claim during pre-season, it still feels as if Liverpool must bring in a central defender between now and the end of August.

Could Pacho be the player to fit that bill? Jones’ assertion offers encouragement that the Ecuadorian could be a serious target for the Anfield hierarchy.

