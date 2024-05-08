(Video) Nat Phillips reflects on season’s loan spells amid Liverpool return

Nat Phillips has spent the entirety of this season out on loan as has now been reflecting on how the two different spells went for him.

Speaking with LFCTV’s Peter McDowell, the defender said: “It’s nice to be back playing games, playing regularly, I can’t complain! I went to Celtic and that obviously didn’t quite work out for a number of reasons.

“Off the back of that, it was really important that wherever I went I was playing regularly and doing my bit. Fortunately, I have had the chance to do that at Cardiff. I’ve played almost every minute of every game.”

It seems that the second spell in Wales was more enjoyable than what happened in Scotland but the availability of the 27-year-old in the latter part of the campaign should stand him in good stead.

After so long without a permanent home and with our manager changing in the summer, it seems that this could be the time that we say goodbye to the Bolton Baresi – something which is probably best for all parties.

You can watch Phillips comments via LFCTV Go

